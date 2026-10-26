Kumaraswamy accuses DK Shivakumar of plotting ₹600-crore deal to ‘politically eliminate’ Deve Gowda family

Union minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday gave the Karnataka government five days to show progress in the investigation into a controversial sting operation, while alleging that chief minister DK Shivakumar was behind a ₹600-crore plot to “politically eliminate” the family of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. HD Kumaraswamy also called for an investigation into the sting operation linked to the controversy.

Kumaraswamy made the allegations while speaking to reporters about reports of a ₹600-crore deal allegedly aimed at politically eliminating the family.

He also called for an investigation into the sting operation linked to the controversy, news agency PTI reported.

“It is none other than the incumbent Chief Minister who ordered that our family be finished off. This Chief Minister has hatched several conspiracies to finish off our family. One among them is the ₹600-crore supari (contract killing) deal. There is no doubt whatsoever that he has committed this act. There is absolutely no doubt,” Kumaraswamy said.

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Sting operation row The controversy surrounding the sting operation gained traction recently after Shivakumar alleged that attempts had been made to trap him after he became chief minister. He also cautioned his cabinet colleagues to remain alert.

Days later, former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah filed a police complaint over a defamatory social media post and sought an injunction restraining the media from airing or publishing anything related to it.

Siddaramaiah’s son and Karnataka minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah claimed that people from his own party were behind the operation, including a woman who wanted a ticket from the Puttur assembly constituency.

‘Catch the actual culprits’ Kumaraswamy claimed that Siddaramaiah himself had doubts about the investigation. He alleged that an individual and a woman functionary of the Congress had carried out the sting operation.

“Shouldn't the actual culprits be caught for the injustice done to the former Chief Minister? Instead of tracing the source, they are sitting here targeting the foot soldiers,” he said.

The Union minister also alleged that several illegal activities and crimes, including multiple murders, had taken place at the media organisation that conducted the sting operation. He cited the murder of a driver near Kolar.

Kumaraswamy questioned whether state home minister Priyank Kharge had taken note of Yathindra’s statements that his father had been targeted by members of his own party after being denied a ticket. He also asked whether the home minister had heard Siddaramaiah’s remarks naming a woman leader.

Also Read: Congress asks Karnataka govt to probe alleged sting bids on CMs Shivakumar, Satheesan: Report

Kumaraswamy seeks investigation The Union minister said a person allegedly involved in the sting operation had secured anticipatory bail and questioned whether the police had made any effort to oppose it.

“I am not saying this to intimidate anyone. I am only asking for an honest investigation,” he said.

Kumaraswamy added that he would travel to New Delhi for the next five days, giving the state government time to show progress in the investigation into the sting operation.

He clarified that he had not specifically said he wanted to meet Siddaramaiah, but would meet the former chief minister if necessary.

“Siddaramaiah's own Congress leaders have joined hands to finish him off. Let all of that be investigated,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from Shivakumar to the allegations.

(With inputs from PTI)