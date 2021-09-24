New Android malware steals mobile banking data, money. Here's how to identify

A new Android malware is increasingly being used by cybercriminals in their attempts to steal data and user information, especially mobile banking details. Alerting users about the new malware which is targeting users of Indian banks, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a government cybersecurity agency, released a notification elaborating on the manner in which this malware functions. According to the agency, the new mobile banking Android malware is known as ‘Drinik’, which has already targeted customers of more than 27 public and private sector banks in India.

The Drinik Android malware was, until about five years ago, used for stealing short message service (SMS) data. However, with the prevalence of SMS declining and the majority of user data moving to the internet, the Drinik malware was updated by cybercriminals to adjust to a more modern age. In its new, updated avatar – the Drinik Android malware has evolved into a banking Trojan virus.

How does the Drinik malware work?

Like most Trojan and phishing-related malware programmes, the Drinik virus, too, functions by displaying the user a fake banking screen (the ‘phishing’ screen) where the user is persuaded to enter sensitive banking information – which is then collected by the cybercriminals and used to accumulate data and money from the actual bank servers.

The victim usually receives an SMS or an e-mail containing a link that redirects to the said phishing screen. This e-mail or SMS may look entirely official and the screen it redirects to may resemble a similar website of the Government of India (such as the website of the Income Tax department, for example), thus tricking the user to go forward with the next steps.

According to the cybersecurity agency, the Android malware is currently masquerading as an Income Tax (I-T) department app. Whenever a user ends up installing it, the app asks them to grant necessary permissions to access SMS records, call logs, contacts, and the like.

Now, even if the user does not enter any of the said on the phishing website, the same screen with the form is displayed in the Android app. This form includes entries for full name, PAN, Aadhaar number, address, date of birth (DoB), mobile number, email id.

The form also asks users to enter financial details such as account number, IFSC code, CIF number, debit card number, expiry date, CVV, and PIN.

Next, the Android malware, presenting itself as a government form, asks the user to proceed with the option of transferring a potential refund amount to their account. The moment the user enters the amount and clicks on ‘Transfer’, the application shows an error and demonstrates a fake update screen.

During this process, the Trojan virus sends the user details to the hacker/cybercriminal, including all the SMS data, call logs, and banking details.

How can you identify the Drinik malware?

The agency also shared indicators of compromise (IOC) to better track down the malware.

