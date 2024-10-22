New snake species discovered in Himalayas; named after Leonardo DiCaprio

A new snake species discovered by a team of researchers in western Himalayas, has been named after Hollywood actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio in honour for his contribution towards conservation. The researchers classified the new species under a new genus called ‘Anguiculus’, which in Latin means ‘small snake’. (Virender K Bhardwaj)

Named ‘Anguiculus dicaprioi’ or DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake, the new species was discovered by the team of researchers from India, Germany and United Kingdom in 2020 while they were searching for lesser-known species of snakes as part of a project on India’s reptiles.

Their discovery and the study of the new species was published on Monday in Scientific Reports, a peer-reviewed journal. The researchers classified the new species under a new genus called ‘Anguiculus’, which in Latin means ‘small snake’.

“The specific epithet “dicaprioi” is a patronym honouring Leonardo DiCaprio, an American actor, film producer, and environmentalist who has been actively involved in creating awareness about global climate change, increased biodiversity loss, and human health issues through pollution,” the study mentioned.

“In addition to this, he has made funds available for field conservation activities and research. Suggested common name ‘DiCaprio’s Himalayan snake’,” it added.

As part of their ongoing project, the team of researchers were visiting mountainous regions in western Himalayas located in Himachal Pradesh when they found some brown coloured snakes on a mud road.

“The individuals were seen basking and remained motionless until caught and made no attempts to bite,” the study mentioned. Study of these snakes, their DNA analysis and comparison with other snakes led to the discovery of the new species.

“Besides being found in areas of Himachal Pradesh like Chamba and Kullu, the new species has also been found in Nainital in Uttarakhand and Chitwan National Park in Nepal,” said HT Lalremsanga, a professor in the department of zoology in Mizoram University, and member of the team of researchers.

Other researchers in the team were Zeeshan A Mirza, Virender K Bhardwaj, Saunak Pal, Gernot Vogel, Patrick D Campbell and Harshil Patel.

According to the study, the new species with dozens of teeth is “small sized”, growing to around 22 inches, having a “broad collar with small dark brown spots” a “robust skull” and a “steeply domed snout”. They live at heights of around 6,000 feet above sea level.