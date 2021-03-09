'New trade corridor': PM Modi inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh
- ‘Maitri Setu’ bridge which spans 1.9 kilometres joining Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday along with other infrastructural projects in Tripura.
While inaugurating the bridge virtually, PM Modi said, "The connectivity between Bangladesh and India will prove to be very important for the northeast region and for India and Bangladesh trade as well. This is a new trade corridor between India and Bangladesh."
‘Maitri Setu’, which spans 1.9 kilometres joining Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh, has been built over the Feni river which flows between the Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh. The name of the bridge symbolises the growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh. The construction of the bridge has been overseen by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.
Read more: PM Modi goes shopping online, tweets list. He wanted to send a message to women
"The bridge is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 km from Sabroom," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in the statement.
Watch: ‘Tripura now a power surplus state due to double-engine govt’: PM Modi
Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina also addressed the event and congratulated both the countries for the inauguration of the bridge. "This is a historic moment as we are creating a new era in South Asia by providing connectivity to India. Political boundaries should not become physical barriers to trade," Hasina said.
Read more: PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 26, his first visit abroad in 15 months
Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone for setting up an integrated check post at Sabroom which will help in easing the movement of goods and passengers between India and Bangladesh. The project has an estimated cost of about ₹232 crore, according to PMO's statement.
Talking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) government in the state of Tripura, PM Modi said, "This is the result of a double engine government, BJP at the Centre and BJP in Tripura. Today, Tripura is witnessing progress as there is no commission or corruption at different levels of the government. Tripura has moved past its 'hartaal culture' and now has ease of doing business."
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of H-208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters, state highways and other district roads with a financial outlay of ₹63.75 crore, 40,978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and multi-level car parking and commercial complex at Old motor stand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sexual harassment case: EC directs suspension of Tamil Nadu SP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nikita, Shantanu, get protection from arrest till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Opposition keeps up heat in Houses on fuel prices
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
- Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED probes Punjab MLA, son-in-law for alleged links to international drugs racket
- The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India most favourable market for solar energy: ISA report
- India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world’s largest expansion policy according to the report.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The significance of Trichy for the DMK in TN polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Satisfaction in giving nod': Justice Chandrachud on permanent commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM files nomination from Majuli seat for 1st phase of Assam polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED raids Punjab MLA, 8 others over ‘links with drug syndicate’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Discontent among MLAs may have triggered Rawat’s ouster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt explores privatisation of 90 railway stations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lancet publishes phase 2 trial data in boost for Covaxin’s safety credentials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 million vaccine doses delivered in a day: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox