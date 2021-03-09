PM Modi to inaugurate 'Maitri Setu' between India and Bangladesh, several other projects today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ between India and Bangladesh via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
The bridge has been built over Feni river which flows between Indian boundary in Tripura and Bangladesh, and has been named ‘Maitri Setu’ to symbolise growing bilateral relations and friendly ties between India and Bangladesh, the PMO statement read.
The bridge spanning 1.9 kilometres joins Sabroom in India with Ramgarh in Bangladesh.
National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd has helmed the construction of the bridge at a project cost of ₹133 crore. "The bridge is poised to herald a new chapter for trade and people to people movement between India and Bangladesh. With this inauguration, Tripura is set to become the ‘Gateway of North East’ with access to Chittagong Port of Bangladesh, which is just 80 km from Sabroom," PMO said in the statement.
In a subsequent event, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for setting up an Integrated Check Post at Sabroom. The project is aimed at easing the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries, provide new market opportunities for products of North-East states and assist seamless movement of passengers to and from India and Bangladesh.
The project is being taken up by the Land Ports Authority of India at an estimated cost of about ₹232 crore, PMO said.
PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at the same event which includes NH-208 connecting the Unakoti district headquarters at Kailashahar with the Khowai district headquarters.
The project will provide an alternative route to the NH-44. "The 80 km NH-208 project has been taken up by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited with a project cost of ₹1078 crore," the PMO statement read.
PM Modi will also inaugurate state highways and other district roads with a financial outlay of ₹63.75 crore. They will provide all-weather connectivity to the people of Tripura, PMO said.
Another development project set to be inaugurated includes 40,978 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), completed with the financial outlay of ₹813 crore. The Integrated Command and Control Centre built under Agartala Smart City Mission is also slated to be inaugurated by PM Modi.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of Multi-Level Car Parking and Commercial Complex at Old Motor Stand. It will be developed at an investment of about ₹200 crore. "He will also lay the foundation stone for widening the existing road from Lichubagan to the airport from two lanes to four lanes. The work is being implemented by Agartala Smart City Mission at a project cost of about ₹96 crore," PMO said.
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Singh Tikait warned that if needed, their tractors would reach the Parliament to press the government for the repeal of contentious farm laws.
French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and finance minister Bruno Le Maire will be in Delhi next month while IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will be in France. At least 8 Rafale fighters will leave for India through mid-air refuelling by UAE between April 19 and April 23.
The order also said that Kailashnathan will head an executive council set up for the purpose,
Congress is like an ocean, Gandhi said in the national executive meeting of the IYC, and if anyone wants to return can be allowed to do so.
The two-day trip to Dhaka will be Modi's first foreign visit in 15 months
Parties urge Speaker, Chairman to reduce sessions amid polls; both Houses to begin at 11 am from Tuesday
Additional sessions judge Sandeep Yadav convicted 35-year-old Khan, also known as Junaid, Salim and Anna
The database uses Aadhaar-based data generated from key farm sector programmes such as PM-KISAN.
Police data shows that some of the 522 passengers nabbed in last 5 years while carrying live bullets in their bags claimed they had done so unknowingly
