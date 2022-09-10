New Vande Bharat breaks bullet train record at 100km/hr speed in 52 seconds

Semi high-speed train ‘Vande Bharat’ express broke the record of the bullet train on its trial run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai on Friday by achieving the speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds.

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said it was a "proud moment" for Indian Railways as the trial run of the third rake of the Vande Bharat train was completed and with a green signal from the Railway Safety Commissioner.

Also Read| Railways to make train wheels, export: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Talking about the ministry's focus on not just producing trains but maintaining the tracks for running high-speed trains, the minister admired the new Vande Bharat express and said, “We have shown that a fully loaded water glass has not shaken at the speed of 180kmph, but, it shook the world.” The minister also informed that now since the trial run of Vande Bharat is completed, serial production of the rest 72 trains will start soon.

The trial run of Vande Bharat Express was conducted between Ahmedabad & Mumbai today.



This indigenously prepared Self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/hdG9B8uNuI — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 9, 2022

The maximum speed of the third Vande Bharat train is 180 km/ph whereas the first generation Vande Bharat trains have a maximum speed of 160 km/ph and reach 0-100 kmph in 54.6 seconds and have , the minister said.

Notifying the trial completion, the Western Railways tweeted, “This indigenously prepared self-propelled train is equipped with superior amenities for enhanced passenger travel experience and advanced state-of-the-art safety features.”

Amenities of new Vande Bharat - higher speed with improved features

A press release by the Railways ministry said that the new Vande Bharat trains would be equipped with WI-FI, 32-inch LCD TVs, energy-efficient ACs with dust-free clean air cooling, and a side recliner seat facility for all classes which was earlier provided to just executive class passengers.

The improved features also include automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras, three-hour battery backup, GPS systems, and a photocatalytic ultraviolet air purification system to filter and clean the air free from germs, bacteria, viruses, etc. fresh air and return air.

(With agency inputs)