News updates from HT: 100 pairs of jute footwear sent to Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent 100 pairs of jute footwear for those working at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, people aware of the developments said. Read More

4 Supreme Court judges, over 100 staff members test positive for Covid: Report

At least four Supreme court judges have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) so far, according to news agency ANI. Around 150 staff members have also been infected as the Covid-19 situation is worsening in the country, as per the report. Read More

Hrithik Roshan gifts fans Vikram Vedha look on birthday, turns blood-soaked gangster; fans compliment his ‘swag’

Hrithik Roshan treated fans to his first look from the Vikram Vedha remake on his birthday. The picture showed him wearing a kurta and sporting a scruffy beard and dishevelled hair. Read More

Sara Ali Khan's bikini-clad Monday morning Instagram VS reality post is beachwear inspo: See pics here

If you also woke up today feeling the full force of Monday blues, then you are not alone. Atrangi Re actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram stories to post two bikini-clad pictures of herself comparing what Monday morning on Instagram looks like and the reality. Read More

Skoda Kodiaq SUV returns, launched at ₹34.99 lakh in India

Skoda has launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India today. Launched in three trims, which include the Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement variants, the price of the Kodiaq facelift SUV goes up to ₹37.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Read More

Novak Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders release from immigration detention

An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa, which was canceled last week because he is unvaccinated. Read More