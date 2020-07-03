News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: PM Modi congratulates Russia’s Vladimir Putin for constitutional reform vote and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 12:52 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi phones Russia’s Putin, congratulates him for constitutional reform vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the successful completion of a vote on constitutional amendments even as the Russian side reiterated its commitment to strengthening the bilateral special strategic partnership. Read more

India races to release first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August 15

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has partnered with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) for clinical trials of indigenous vaccine for the coronavirus disease. Read more

Odisha reports 77 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, including 18 cancer patients

Odisha reported 77 fresh coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases on Thursday evening, including 18 cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Read more

Saroj Khan (1948-2020): The ace choreographer who created magic with Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died in Mumbai on Friday of cardiac arrest. In her passing away, Hindi film industry has lost one of its most beloved and respected dance exponents. It would not be wrong to say that the magic of Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi would be incomplete without her. Read more

12 deals, 72 days, ₹117,588.45 crore: Reliance Jio’s investment spree so far

With a ₹1,894.50 crore investment from Intel Capital today, the sum total of investments raked in by Reliance Jio has been pushed up to ₹117, 588.45 crores in exchange for 25.09% stake in Jio Platforms. Read more

Here’s how to maintain a loving relationship through the coronavirus lockdown

Navigating relationships can seem complicated as you are dealing with a person just as complex and unique as you are. Love, however, is universal. No matter who you are or where you come from, we all understand what it is to love and be loved in return. Like all good things in life, love and relationships require that extra bit of effort. Read more

Compare me with Pakistan greats Miandad, Inzamam instead of Virat Kohli: Babar Azam

Reacting strongly to the ever-rising comparisons between him and India captain Virat Kohli, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam said he would rather want to be compared with Pakistan greats like Javed Miandad, Younis Khan, and, Inzamam-ul-Haq. Read more

Covid deaths decrease globally and why mothers can’t donate plasma

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India and that the number globally has decreased. She speaks on why mothers can’t donate plasma, Uttarakhand’s exemption from quarantine and more. Watch the full video for details.