News updates from HT: Covid-19 3rd wave may not take place equally at every place, says expert and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

3rd wave of Covid-19 may not take place equally at every place, says expert

K Vijay Raghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the government, on Friday clarified his earlier comment on a third wave of the pandemic being inevitable in the country and said such a wave may not take place equally at every place if adequate precautions are taken. "It may not take place at all if precautions are taken. The pandemic has different peaks and falls across the country," the expert said. Read more

‘Gall to oppose the same project you…’: Puri rebuts Congress on Central Vista

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri slammed the Congress party on Friday on its questioning of the government’s Central Vista project, related to the redevelopment and construction of a new Parliament and a common central secretariat, and said that the incessant questioning by the Congress party exposes their “shameful double face”. Read more

Curb post-poll violence in Bengal, RSS asks TMC

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday criticised the West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government for failing to curb post-poll violence against its opponents and said it should establish rule of law, act against the culprits and instill a feeling of safety and confidence among the affected people. Read more

If we fail to complete the IPL, the loss will be close to INR 2500 crore: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely after 29 matches were played due to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases inside the bio-bubble. Read more

You’ll have to look twice to believe this Spider-man is a cake. Clip may make you drool

There are many videos on the Internet that showcase the talent of home-bakers as they churn out some surreal looking cakes. This Instagram clip of an inverted Spider-man cake is a delicious addition to those clips. With a first glance you may mistake it for a normal action figure but let us assure you that the making process may make your jaw drop. Read more