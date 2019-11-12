News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 pm: After Ayodhya verdict, all eyes on SC ruling on Sabarimala review pleas and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 21:03 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Ayodhya verdict, all eyes on SC ruling on Sabarimala review pleas

After the verdict on the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue, all eyes are now on the Sabarimala hill temple. The apex court is expected to rule on a bunch of reviews petitions - 65 in all - questioning the September 28, 2018 verdict which had allowed women of all ages to worship at the temple.Read more.

Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact

The Shiv Sena failed to form a government in Maharashtra as the NCP and the Congress did not provide the letters of support in time. The Sena, with 56 legislators, could have claimed support of 154 with the MLAs of the NCP and the Congress but governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied the party’s request for more time to stake claim. Read more.

Post loan waiver, cooperative banks in Rajasthan unable to meet lending targets

Two successive loan waivers amounting to Rs16,000 crore by the BJP and Congress governments have left the cooperative sector banks in a financial mess. The banks are facing a cash crunch and have been able to meet only 50 percent of their lending targets, according to bank officials. Read more.

‘Won’t adopt anti-India, anti-Pakistan stand on Kashmir’: UK’s Labour Party

The Labour party on Monday reiterated its human rights-focussed perspective on Jammu and Kashmir, but hailed the contribution of the 1.5 million-strong Indian community in the UK to assuage feelings on the issue, as the December 12 election draws near. Read more.

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee likely to watch historic Day/Night Test together

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to watch India’s first ever Day/Night Test together after ringing the customary Eden Bell to start the proceedings on November 22. Read more.

Housefull 4 crosses Rs 200 crore, makes Akshay Kumar biggest box office star of 2019

Housefull 4 has become the second Akshay Kumar film of 2019 to cross the Rs 200 crore mark domestically. The filmmakers on Tuesday announced that the ensemble comedy has made Rs 200.58 crore in India so far, which is just Rs 2 crore behind Akshay’s last release, Mission Mangal. Read more.

I love GBV: New H&M tagline sparks outcry over gender violence association

A new collection from fashion giant H&M has unleashed protests from women’s rights campaigners because it includes the slogan “I love GBV”, the initials of the designer but also a widely used acronym for gender-based violence. Read more.