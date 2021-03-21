News updates from HT: Number of vaccinations to be doubled in Karnataka to tackle Covid-19 spike and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka to double number of vaccinations to tackle Covid-19 surge

The surge of Covid- 19 cases in India’s IT capital continued as Bengaluru accounted for 1037 new cases on Saturday out of the total 1715 across Karnataka. Read more

Special focus on women’s safety, education in BJP manifesto for West Bengal polls

Union home minister Amit Shah released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto on Sunday for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal. The party’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ lays special emphasis on the welfare of the women in the eastern state. Read more

Lean Fardeen Khan refuses to pose for the paparazzi, asks 'What picture will you take with a mask?'

Fardeen Khan was spotted on Sunday leaving a hair salon in Mumbai. The Heyy Baby actor was seen wearing a blue denim shirt, white pants and a mask, sporting sunglasses. The video, sharing by a paparazzo account, revealed Fardeen's massive transformation. Read more

'Nothing short of remarkable': Michael Vaughan's high praise for 'magnificent' India bowler

India produced a run-fest, scoring 224/2 batting first against England in the fifth T20I on Saturday. Half-centuries to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma along with sizeable contributions from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya formed the crux of India's batting and eventually their 36-run win in the decider. Read more

‘She’s my world now’: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan’s video wows people

In the past few days you have seen the amazing pictures of newlyweds Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan from their wedding. If you thought those photos were magical, then wait till you see this clip of their wedding ceremony shared on the official Instagram profile of Vishal Punjabi's The Wedding Filmer. Read more

Mumbai 'letter bomb': Sharad Pawar reacts amid pressure, BJP cites old report

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar reacted to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of encouraging extortion. Pawar, whose party Deshmukh is a part of, called the allegations serious. Watch more