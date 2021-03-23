News updates from HT: Telangana orders temporary closure of schools, colleges amid Covid surge and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Telangana orders closure of schools, colleges amid Covid-19 surge

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced the closure of all educational institutions and hostels in the state “temporarily” with effect from Wednesday, in the wake of the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Read more

India vs England 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer walks off field after injuring shoulder

India batsman Shreyas Iyer's day turned from bad to worse after he injured his shoulder while fielding during the first ODI against England in Pune. The right-hander was picked over Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI, but he failed to get runs on the board. Read more

Ankita Lokhande shares casting couch experiences: ‘He was a big actor’

Actor Ankita Lokhande opened up about encountering predatory men in the film industry. She spoke about being subject to the horrors of the casting couch twice, once when she was just starting out and again, when she was a successful television star looking to transition to films. Read more

Tile joins hands with Fitbit, enters the wearable space for the first time with Inspire 2 devices

Tile and Fitbit have teamed up now and starting with the Fitbit Inspire 2 devices, you will be able to track the wearables with Tile’s bluetooth technology. So far, Tile has been known for the smart tags that you can slip into your bags or stick on your other devices for easy tracking, but this new partnership marks Tile’s entry into the wearable space starting with Inspire 2. Read more

Watch: Pakistani diplomat speaks on J&K issue days after Army chief's comments

Pakistani charge d'affaires at the High Commission in New Delhi said that the two countries must resolve all issues via dialogue. Aftab Hasan Khan laid special emphasis on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Watch more