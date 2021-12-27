News updates from Hindustan Times at 9pm: 1,500 vehicles stranded for 10 hours on Jammu-Srinagar highway due to landslide, and all the latest news

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 20:51 IST

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm.

Landslide strands 1,500 vehicles for 10 hours on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Motorists on the 270-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained stranded for 10 hours on Sunday following a landslide in Ramban district before the rubble was cleared in the evening, a senior government official said. Read more

‘No Corona, Corona No’: This is Ramdas Athawale’s slogan for Covid-19 UK variant

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that his earlier slogan “Go Corona, Corona Go” has been successful as the Covid-19 situation is improving in the country. Hence, he has come up with a new slogan “No Corona, Corona No”, which is for the new variant of the infection detected in the UK first, and then in several other places. Read more

‘BJP ministers fail to highlight a single benefit of farm laws’: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Bharatiya Janata Party despite sending out its chief ministers and union ministers to assure farmers that the newly passed agricultural laws are beneficial has failed to point out a single benefit. Read more

Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Sheikh to stay in Pak jail for now

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the UK-born al-Qaeda terrorist, and his three aides accused of kidnapping and murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan, will remain behind bars in Sindh despite a provincial court ordering their immediate release. Read more

Apple Glass is real, here’s how it will work

Apple has long said to be working on an augmented reality (AR)-based eye gear called Apple Glass. Some reports in the past hinted towards the device launching alongside the iPhone 12 series. But that didn’t happen. Now, a new report sheds light on how the company’s purported new device would work. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘Not doubting Kohli’s captaincy but it takes something special to pick up the pieces,’ Ricky Ponting lauds Ajinkya Rahane’s leadership skills

Ricky Ponting has praised India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his superlative effort leading the team against Australia in the second Test against in Melbourne. Not only was Rahane brilliant with his field placings and bowling changes on the first day, he took it a step forward by playing a captain’s knock on Sunday, scoring the 12th century of his Test career and shepherding India’s strong response to Australia’s 195. Read more

Sandwiched Forever review: Kunaal Roy Kapur, Aahana Kumra show is perfect for a lazy binge-watch

Even as we see so many - largely unsuccessful -- attempts at replicating the success of hit sitcoms like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and many others, Sandwiched Forever is a decent effort that is suited to the world of today and its challenges. Read more

Guardian angel: Homeless man risks his own life, runs inside burning shelter to save animals

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” hundreds of years ago these words were said by Roman philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca. In 2020, they still stand true. Watch

CBI report on Sushant Singh Rajput death: Maharashtra minister’s appeal

With a conclusion awaited in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Maharashtra’s Home minister made an appeal to the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the probe. Anil Deshmukh said that with 5-6 months having passed in the investigation, it was time for the central agency to release its findings in public domain. Watch