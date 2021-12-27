Sandwiched Forever review: Kunaal Roy Kapur, Aahana Kumra show is perfect for a lazy binge-watch

tv

Sandwiched Forever

Cast: Aahana Kumra, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Atul Kulkarni, Lubna Salim, Zakir Hussain, Divya Seth Shah

Director: Rohan Sippy

Even as we see so many - largely unsuccessful -- attempts at replicating the success of hit sitcoms like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Khichdi and many others, Sandwiched Forever is a decent effort that is suited to the world of today and its challenges. Married couples often struggle for privacy and while parents may claim to respect their choice to live alone, the unofficial intruding can lead to headaches and heartaches. And this pain is deeply felt in this SonyLIV original.

The dreams of Sameer (Kunal Roy Kapur) and Naina (Aahana Kumra) to lead an independent married life go up in the air when both set of parents take upon themselves to keep an eye on the two of them. Sameer is a terribly lazy game developer, while Naina -- his exact opposite – is a glamourous badminton player. While it’s usual to witness nasty comments passed by the respective in-laws, the hysterical situations arising as a result of all of them being neighbours is what brings about a twist in the show. From objectionable sounds coming from across the wall to constant interference, the struggles of the young couple range from amusing to pitiful.

Lubna Salim, Atul Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain and Divya Seth Shah in a still from the show.

Successful comedy is a class act. The performances are neither over the top nor forced, making it an organic experience from starting to end. Atul Kulkarni is hardly known for comedy but the 15-episode series shows this lesser seen side of the noted actor. He plays the doting army man, father to Aahana’s Naina, who uses his spying skills to snoop into the life of his daughter and son-in-law. Lubna Salim is a believer in all kinds of spiritual and healing techniques, the crazier the better. Sameer’s bickering parents from Kanpur are played by Zakir Hussain and Divya Seth. While the botanist father is on better terms with his plants than his wife, she is a divorce lawyer who shows her daughter-in-law her place with some sheathed but sharp one-liners.

Atul Kulkarni in a still from the show.

It’s interesting to see how the couple decides to play singles or doubles as per the situation. From walking the thin line of listening to them and not offending them by taking independent decisions, it seems a tricky situation for the two and calls for enough rib-tickling moments. The show with six essential characters offers tonnes of laughs with relatable incidents as the young couple copes with living in close vicinity with their parents. The relatability of Sameer and Naina’s struggles with that of the millennial couples remains the USP of the show. The half-hour episodes are neither too short like Metro Park Quarantine Edition nor too stretched like Mind The Malhotras.

Sony Liv has often impressed with fewer but quality content and this one also keep up with the standards set by the streaming platform with Gullak, Undekhi or the latest Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

