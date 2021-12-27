Inside Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar wedding reception: Newlyweds put up romantic performance. Watch

bollywood

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar set the dance floor on fire at their grand wedding reception on Friday. The newlyweds danced together to the romantic song Tumse Milke, from the film Parinda.

Gauahar looked stunning in a golden and maroon Manish Malhotra lehenga while Zaid was a contrast in a black sherwani. The two took to the stage to dance together to a medley of songs, Tumse Milke being one of them. They also put up another slow romantic performance to the song Sukoon Mila, from the film Mary Kom.

During the reception party, Gauahar also joined her friend Hussain Kuwajerwala and danced to the song Laila Main Laila. Hussain had attended the function with wife Tina.

Gauahar and Zaid were married in a traditional nikaah ceremony on Friday afternoon, which was followed by a reception in the evening. More videos and pictures from the nikaah ceremony have surfaced online, and show the bride and groom sitting on rose petals as they say ‘qubool hai’.

An adorable video also shows Gauahar and Zaid getting ready for the nikaah ceremony. The two wore ivory ensembles for the special day. A decked-up Gauahar is seen applying some powder on Zaid’s face while he sits patiently in front of the mirror. She is then seen taking a final look at herself in the mirror before walking out to the venue.

Gauahar’s wedding outfit was designed by a Pakistan-based designer Saira Shakira. She had paired it with heavy jewellery for the big day. The designer had also customised Zaid’s nikaah outfit.

While the nikaah was a private ceremony, celebrities such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manish Malhotra, Gautam Rode had attended the reception on Friday.

