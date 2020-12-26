Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar host lavish wedding reception: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nigaar Khan, Gautam Rode attend. See pics

bollywood

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in a traditional nikaah ceremony on Friday, and threw a lavish wedding reception in the evening. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and several television stars attended the function.

Gauahar, who wore traditional kurta-shararas for her wedding and mehendi, chose a bold gold and maroon Manish Malhotra lehenga for the reception. Zaid complemented her in a black and gold sherwani paired with a matching shawl.

Gauahar’s sister and former actor Nigaar Khan wore a green and golden kurta-sharara. Zaid’s family members decked up in traditional wear for the event.

Bhansali joined Zaid’s music composer father Ismail Darbar and his family at the reception and blessed the newlyweds. Designer Manish Malhotra attended the event in black. Actor Hussain Kuwajerwala and wife Tina were also twinning in black and were seen posing candidly for the paparazzi. Gautam Rode arrived with wife Pankhuri and the two complemented each other in white and gold.

Gauahar and Zaid had denied their linkup rumours for the longest time and confirmed their relationship just weeks before the wedding day. Their digital wedding card revealed all about their ‘lockdown love story’. It showed them meeting each other at a shopping centre while picking groceries and later bonding over phone calls. It revealed how Zaid dropped a message to Gauahar that she is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’. They went on to meet in parking lots after which Zaid got down on one knee to propose to her with a song and a ring.

Gauahar was recently seen as a ‘senior’ on Bigg Boss 14, along with fellow seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla.

