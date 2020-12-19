Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar’s wedding card reveals all about their ‘lockdown love story’. Watch

bollywood

Gauahar Khan, who is all set to the knot with beau Zaid Darbar on December 25, has finally shared her digital wedding card with the hashtag #GAZAbkahaiDin. The video reveals all about their ‘lockdown love story’, from how they fell in love to the marriage proposal.

The video opens with cute caricatures of Gauahar and Zaid waving from each side of an auto-rickshaw while teasing their ‘lockdown love story’. It then shows them meeting each other at a shopping centre while picking groceries and later bonding over phone calls. It reveals Zaid dropped a message to Gauahar that she is ‘the most beautiful woman in the world’. They are then seen sitting on a parked car followed by a scene from their proposal which had Zaid going down on one knee and proposing to her with a song and a ring. It also hints at their love for good food and ends with Zaid taking Gauahar out on a shopping cart.

The card text reads, “What started as a lockdown ritual turned into love at first beep. Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date nights looked like. No matter the distance, we always found ourselves closer together. And when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song. We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

Gauahar and Zaid were spotted at Manish Malhotra’s showroom in Mumbai on Friday, seemingly to look at wedding couture. While Zaid was without a mask, Gauahar hesitated before removing her mask for a few moments for the paparazzi.

Talking about Zaid, Gauahar had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

