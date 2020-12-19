Gauahar Khan visits Manish Malhotra for fittings ahead of wedding with Zaid Darbar, hesitates before removing mask for pics

bollywood

Actor Gauahar Khan is all set to the tie the knot with Zaid Darbar on Christmas. While more wedding details are still awaited, the couple made it clear that they would be wearing Manish Malhotra creations for their big day. The two were spotted visiting his showroom on Friday.

Gauahar looked stunning in a grey dress with a thigh-high slit paired with a mask and flats. Zaid was in a sleeveless hoodie and denims. Zaid opened the door for Gauahar as they stepped out of Manish’s showroom and posed for the paparazzi. While Zaid was spotted without a mask, Gauahar hesitated for a while on being told to remove her mask for a picture. The two walked hand in hand as they left the place.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan and Manish Malhotra outside his showroom in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar walk hand in hand. ( Varinder Chawla )

Both Gauahar and Zaid had turned down link-up rumours for the longest time before finally revealing their wedding date. They shared romantic pictures from a pre-wedding shoot earlier this month, along with a note. It read, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat.”

Gauahar had earlier revealed that she was very sure of tying the knot with Zaid and had no doubts about it. She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I was averse to the idea of being with anyone when I met him. Yet, I felt this was something different because I had never met someone like him. I felt this is my kind of human being. He is like me in many ways in thoughts, behaviour, history and characteristics. So, I knew we would have a great friendship. We didn’t have a courtship. I met him, we hit it off and he didn’t think he would propose to someone, marriage was not on his mind. When he asked me, it wasn’t planned. It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts.”

