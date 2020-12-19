Amitabh Bachchan reveals major consequence of being an actor, says ‘there cannot be a bigger torture in life’

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest superstars of his generation but the actor still has to deal with a few disadvantages. The 78-year-old has shared a post about how he had to boast about having a sweet tooth during an ad shoot, while in real life he doesn’t consume sweets.

Sharing a picture of himself holding a gulab jamun and a rasgulla in each hand with a smile on his face, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “When you have given up sweet food, and have been handed over rasgulla and gulab jamuns for a shoot. And have been told to make such an expression as if you have actually eaten them. There cannot be a bigger torture in life).”

He shared many more candid pictures from the shoot, which showed him holding a bunch snacks in his hand, as if refusing to share any of them. He captioned one of the pictures that showed him holding a soya stick, “ .. want one .. nah … BYOB ..!!!”

Amitabh Bachchan cracked a joke along with a picture of himself from the shoot.

Amitabh Bachchan often shares candid posts on social media throughout the day besides spreading awareness about social issues such as taking precautionary measures during the coronavirus pandemic. He had recently shared a quirky post in an attempt to protect the year 2021 from the evil eye. The actor shared a picture of numeric figures 2021 with an icon of lemon and green chilies. Hanging ‘Nimbu mirchi’ or lemon and green chilies is an Indian superstition used to protect one from misfortune. “Do hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuchh hi baaki hai. Nazar na lage, ikkis (20) vaali tangdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang de, (There are only a few days left for 2020 to end. I wish it stays protected from the evil eye, let’s hang lemon and chillies over it),” he wrote in the caption.

Amitabh saw his first digital release Gulabo Sitabo on Amazon Prime Video during the lockdown. He will now be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre.

