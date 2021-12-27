‘BJP ministers fail to highlight a single benefit of farm laws’: Kejriwal

delhi

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 19:03 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said Bharatiya Janata Party despite sending out its chief ministers and union ministers to assure farmers that the newly passed agricultural laws are beneficial has failed to point out a single benefit.

Kejriwal was speaking to Punjabi newspaper Rozana Spokesman regarding the ongoing protests staged by farmers’ protests at Delhi borders. “They say no one will be able to seize farmers’ lands, this is not a profit. They say the procurement under the Minimum Support Price system will remain unhindered, this is also not a profit… If BJP plans to implement these laws, they will hurt the nation’s farmers and profit a few rich industrialists. They say they will get good prices in any market but the prices outside are half of selling prices in Mandis. This is also not a benefit,” the Delhi chief minister said.

“Today wheat is being sold in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh at Rs 800/quintal, the MSP price of wheat is Rs 850/quintal. Can someone tell the farmers of UP and Bihar where they should go if they have to sell their wheat at a higher price than Rs 850?” the chief minister questioned.

Kejriwal pointed out that the step to amend the Essential Commodities Act will affect both farmers as well as the common man. He said that hoarding is a crime and according to him, the amendments enable hoarders to operate freely.

Delhi CM appealed to the Centre that only BJP can repeal the newly passed laws and empathize with the protesters who are braving the cold at Delhi’s border where they have been protesting for more than a month.

Kejriwal also said that the Aam Aadmi Party has earned the wrath of BJP because of supporting the farmers’ groups’ protests. He alleged that BJP cadres attacked deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Raghav Chadha to express their disliking regarding the party’s stand on the new laws and the protests. He also said that there was pressure from the Centre to transfer the protesting farmers to Delhi’s stadiums.

“If we start supporting these bills, these attacks will stop immediately,” Kejriwal said. He also said that he and every single member of the Aam Aadmi Party will support the farmers protesting against the bills.

Farmer unions’ leaders and union ministers will sit for another round of discussions on December 29 to discuss the farm bills. Farmers continue to demand that the government repeal the laws and give legal assurances to farmers regarding the system of procurement under MSP.