Guardian angel: Homeless man risks his own life, runs inside burning shelter to save animals

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 18:54 IST

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” hundreds of years ago these words were said by Roman philosopher Lucius Annaeus Seneca. In 2020, they still stand true. And, nothing probably proves that better than this incident where a homeless man risked his own life to save cats and dogs trapped inside a burning animal shelter.

The man is identified as 53-year-old Keith Walker, reports CNN. Walker keeps his dog named Bravo at the shelter every night. On the day of the incident, he was on his way to pick up Bravo when he saw the fire. He immediately acted and his brave gesture saved the lives of six dogs and 10 cats

“I was nervous as hell, I’m not going to lie. I was really scared to go in there with all that smoke. But God put me there to save those animals. If you love a dog, you can love anyone in the world. My dog is my best friend, and I wouldn’t be here without him, so I knew I had to save all those other dogs,” Walker told CNN.

W-Underdogs, a non-profit animal rescue centre, took to Facebook to share how their headquarters caught fire and the homeless man rushed inside to save the innocent souls.

“Tonight we thank our guardian angels. The homeless man that ran into our burning house and rescued our animals,” they wrote. They also extended a note of thanks to all who saved the animals and stopped the fire. The post is complete with several images. From the rescued animals to the burnt house, the pictures show different things.

“I can’t thank him enough for saving my animals,” W-Underdogs founder Gracie Hamlin told CNN. “I’m still in disbelief, because I’ve been around a fire and I know how fast they flare up. He is my hero,” Hamlin added.

Take a look at Facebook post:

Since being shared, the post has received tons of comments from people. They showered praise on all those involved in stopping the disaster. Several also extended their helping hands and asked how they could help to make the situation better.

“So sorry this happened. Thankful everyone is okay! To the man who ran in and got the animals out a heartfelt thank you! Your selfless act saved lives!” wrote a Facebook user. “Bless those who saved the animal’s so selflessly. So sorry about the fire will be checking for updates on how I can contribute to help. I would like to offer something for the homeless gentleman also if you can get anything to him,” expressed another. “I’m so sorry this happened! There are angels on this earth. Bless that man who saved all the pets. Please let us know how to help!!” said a third.

