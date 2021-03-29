News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee holds 'padyatra' ahead of 2nd phase polling in Nandigram and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ahead of 2nd phase polling in battleground Nandigram, Banerjee holds 'padyatra'

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee held a padyatra (footmarch) from Khudiram More to Thakur Chawk in Nandigram from where he is contesting the Assembly election.

84% new daily Covid-19 cases coming from 8 states, says health ministry

The central government said on Monday that 84% of the total new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in the last 24 hours came from eight states.

Sharad Pawar taken to hospital after pain in abdomen, to undergo surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after he complained of pain in his abdomen, confirmed party leader Nawab Malik on Monday.

3 children charred to death in Bihar on Holika Dahan

The festival of Holi turned into a tragedy for some families in Bihar. On Sunday, when the country marked the victory of good over evil with Holika Dahan ceremony, three children of a family in Bodh Gaya were charred to death, Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan reported.

How to protect your smartphone from damage while celebrating Holi this year

It's that time of the year again, when happiness is in abundance and colours are everywhere. Today is the day the entire country celebrates Holi, the festival of colours.

'You could only imagine his heart-rate': Michael Vaughan hails T Natarajan for acing yorkers in incredible last over

While everyone continues talking about Rishabh Pant and his brilliant batting, or Shardul Thakur's 4/67, T Natarajan, who bowled the all-important 50th over of the innings, almost remains an afterthought.

Holi 2021: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon dance the night away to Hookah Bar, Shaitan Ka Saala with Bhediya team. Watch

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and the team of their upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya did not let the Covid-19 pandemic put a dampener on the Holi spirit.

Taapsee Pannu channels sheer glamour in spaghetti strap sequinned gown, pics

For a recently held awards night, Taapsee Pannu wore a gorgeous sequinned dress and gave us one of the most stunning red carpet outfits.

Watch: White tigress gives birth to three cubs in Odisha's Nandankanan