Taapsee Pannu channels sheer glamour in spaghetti strap sequinned gown, pics

For a recently held awards night, Taapsee Pannu wore a gorgeous sequinned dress and gave us one of the most stunning red carpet outfits. If you do not know what we are talking about, head over to the actor’s Instagram account right now. For the night, Taapsee wore a floor-sweeping gown and gave a sexy modern twist to the Barbie look.

She was seen wearing a backless spaghetti strap sequinned dress. The lilac and pink dual shade bodycon gown had a bow at the back that added to the oomph factor of the look. The dress which was by the brand Zara Umrigar also featured intricate beading and sheer details in the front along with a belt that added a more chic twist to the ensemble. Taapsee’s dress even had a risque thigh-high slit and a train to die for.

To accessorise her look, the actor went with a floral shape embedded headband which made the whole outfit feminine and teamed it with a pair of stud earrings. To complete the ensemble, she stepped into a pair of shimmery strappy heels matching her dress. Letting the attire be the highlight of the night, she opted for a minimal dewy makeup look which included subtle eyeliner, mascara-clad eyelashes, a nude lip and lots of highlighter.

She shared the images on social media with the caption, “Main Sooraj si jalun toh mere ujaalon ki baat hogi… Tu Chand si chamkey …Toh tere noor se Roshan Raat hogi..Apney apney aasmaan ke hum sitaarey hain magar…Jo chamak uthein ek saath….toh Roshan saari Kaaynaat hogi! @kavivaarwithabhinavnagar (sic).”

Taapsee made a return to the red carpet after a year and she did it with a bang.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu has a lot of films lined up for release including Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta and Doobaaraa.

