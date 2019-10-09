News updates from Hindustan Times: Govt urged to guard industry’s interests at Bangkok meet and all the latest news at this hour

india

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 09:17 IST

Ministers, RSS urge govt to guard industry’s interests ahead of economic meet in Bangkok

Days ahead of the ministerial meeting of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this week, some ministers, leaders of the BJP, and the RSS have cautioned the Union government against signing the treaty without adequate safeguards to protect the interests of Indian industry, agriculture and dairy farmers, three people aware of the development said on condition of anonymity. read full story here

Imran Khan and Pakistan army chief to rake up Jammu and Kashmir issue in China

Days ahead of President Xi Jinping’s high-profile visit to India, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Tuesday sought the top Chinese military leadership’s support on the Kashmir issue, saying unresolved tensions could affect regional peace and stability. read full story here

Nagpur mayor to Maharashtra CM: How Fadnavis remains clear favourite of BJP

From the time he was named chief of BJP’s Maharashtra unit in 2013 to the time he was picked as the state CM in 2014, Devendra Fadnavis has not only cemented his position as the chief minister in the past five years but also emerged the tallest leader in Maharashtra.What makes him a favourite of BJP? Read full story here.

Poll pact with INLD in Haryana may cost SAD dear in Punjab

The SAD’s alliance with the INLD is unlikely to go down well in Punjab. It was particularly avoidable for two reasons: the political vulnerability of the Sukhbir Badal-led Dal on account of internal rebellion; and the challenge posed by the breakaway Taksali faction. read full story here

India vs South Africa: Any pitch perfect for India, says Bharat Arun

After a convincing win in Vizag, the action now shifts to Pune where the nature of the pitch will be closely monitored. However, the Indian management is not too fussed about the surface. read full story here

Robert Downey Jr. responds to Scorsese saying Marvel movies are not cinema

Robert Downey Jr. is the latest star to offer his perspective after Martin Scorsese remarks that Marvel movies are “not cinema”. The ace filmmaker has been under fire for comparing the superhero films made by Marvel to “theme parks”, saying that they don’t capture the true essence of cinema. read full story here

Smaller cities take the lead in drive against plastic waste

While cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru are still struggling to manage plastic waste, some smaller cities are far head in completing the daunting task of controlling manufacture and recycling of plastic already in circulation, by effective policies and partnership from citizens. read full story here

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 09:09 IST