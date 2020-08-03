News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:10 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case

Opposition parties have stepped up pressure on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to quit owning moral responsibility as details of the gold smuggling case began to emerge. A day after Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan sat on a dharna in Delhi, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala held a day-long fast in the state capital on Monday seeking Vijayan’s resignation. Read more

Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023

Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army’s joint effort to embarrass and oust Supreme Court judge Qazi Faez Isa is driven by the establishment’s 2023 worry when the judge, who has taken a tough line on the army, is slated to be elevated as the country’s Chief Justice. Read more

Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav

The Islamabad high court on Monday adjourned the hearing in the Kulbushan Jadhav case till September 3, saying India should be given a chance to appoint a lawyer to defend the former Indian Navy commander sentenced to death for alleged involvement in a spying case. Read more

‘Rahul Dravid won’t succeed, I was told’

In fact, Singh was appointed the chief coach of India’s Under-16 and Under-19 teams back in the day and he recalled spotting youngsters such as VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid, who would go on to become champion cricketers and later become legends of Indian cricket. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father releases video appeal: ‘Alerted Mumbai Police in February my son’s life in danger’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, has released a video statement saying that he had alerted the Mumbai Police on February 25 that his son’s life was in danger. Read more

WhatsApp gets green chit to rollout UPI payment service in India

This was mentioned in an affidavit, which was filed by RBI in June, stating that it was satisfied with WhatsApp’s compliance with data storage rules and can bring Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to everyone. Read more

Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’

Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, has been invited for the August 5 event. Iqbal, the son of Hashim Ansari, one of the original litigants in the case, said that it was the wish of Hindu god Ram that he be one of the first people to get an invite. Read more