News updates from HT: Work to address Covid vaccine hesitancy, says Sonia Gandhi to Cong members and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Work to address Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy: Sonia Gandhi to Cong members

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday asked the party general secretaries to work towards addressing Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy and ensure its wastage is minimised. Read more

Manipur okays ₹10L incentive for Tokyo Olympics-bound weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

The Manipur Cabinet decided to extend a onetime cash incentive of ₹10 lakh to Tokyo Olympics-bound weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. Read more

Chhattisgarh: 3 forest officials removed, 2 suspended over elephant’s death

Twelve days after a wild elephant was found dead in Chhattisgarh’s Surajpur district, three forest officials including a district forest officer (DFO) were removed and two others were suspended for negligence in duty, officials said on Thursday. Read more

Chennai nurse, first case of Delta Plus variant in TN, has recovered

Tamil Nadu has reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of the SARS-CoV-2. The patient was a 32-year-old staff nurse in Chennai, but she has recovered now. Her RT-PCR report returned positive on May 4. Read more

Ola electric scooter's launch inches near. Should rivals be concerned?

Ola Electric is gearing up for the launch of its first electric scooter in India this summer. The company is said to be rolling out the scooter's pricing this July. Read more

Sakshi Dhoni treats netizens with a glimpse of Himachal Pradesh in her latest video, Anushka Sharma hearts it

Sakshi Dhoni, along with her husband MS Dhoni and daughter Ziva, recently visited Himachal Pradesh for holiday. Since visiting the beautiful state, she has been sharing all sorts of images and videos documenting the family’s holiday in the hills. Read more