News updates from HT: BJP says Baghel was campaigning in Assam after jawans died, and all the latest news

Maoist ambush: BJP says Baghel was campaigning in Assam after jawans died

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh hit out at chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday alleging he was busy campaigning for the Congress in Assam despite the death of 22 security personnel in a Maoist ambush back home on Saturday. Baghel returned from Assam on Sunday evening. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continued to be blocked on Monday by protesting farmers who are demanding the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially for vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad. Read more

Uttar Pradesh revamps Covid-19 containment zone strategy. Details here

With daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) rising in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has revamped the scope of what would constitute a containment zone, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Live Hindustan has reported. Read more

Lockdown-like curbs in Maharashtra. What's open, what's shut

Maharashtra on Sunday imposed stricter norms, including weekend lockdown, stricter night curfew, prohibition of assembly of more than five people during the day, as cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have risen rapidly and accounting for more than half the country's daily infections. The restrictions will be in force till April 30. Read more

IPL 2021: How Rahul Dravid's advice helped Cheteshwar Pujara adapt to T20 cricket

Cheteshwar Pujara has earned many accolades for his brilliance in the longest format of the game. He has developed an image of a Test specialist batsman but was never considered a go-to player in the limited-overs format. Read more

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Easter greetings have Aaradhya dressed as a bunny feasting on sweets, see pic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Easter greetings for her fans featured a picture of her daughter Aaradhya, dressed as an Easter bunny. Read more

Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza twirls in breezy summer dress, nails maternity fashion

Dia Mirza always makes a strong case for a comfy summer dress. The combination of a breezy outfit and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 always does some sartorial magic that leaves us wanting more and inspires us to upgrade our wardrobe. Read more

Watch| 'Maoists took away bodies in 4 tractors': Chhattisgarh CM on deadly encounter