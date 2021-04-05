Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continued to be blocked on Monday by protesting farmers who are demanding the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially for vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad.

“Ghazipur NH-24 upper side towards Ghaziabad is open for traffic movement. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to congestions in parts of the city during the peak hours.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, so these routes may see snarls.

Apart from Ghazipur, other borders, namely Singhu, and Tikri, are closed. “The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri border,” said a traffic police official.

The Auchandi border is opened only during the morning and evening peak hours while Lampur and Safiabad borders are open.

Traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, NH-44 and Outer Ring Road.