IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted
Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing protest against farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI)
Farmers shout slogans during their ongoing protest against farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain closed, traffic diverted

The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri border, said a traffic police official
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Delhi’s Singhu and Tikri borders continued to be blocked on Monday by protesting farmers who are demanding the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws. The Ghazipur border, which connects Uttar Pradesh with Delhi, was opened partially for vehicular movement from Delhi to Ghaziabad.

“Ghazipur NH-24 upper side towards Ghaziabad is open for traffic movement. Chilla border between Noida and Delhi is open on both sides,” a traffic police official said.

The Delhi Traffic Police have diverted the traffic that may possibly lead to congestions in parts of the city during the peak hours.

Also Read | Supporting farmers curbed my powers in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

According to Delhi Traffic Police, vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternative border routes such as Anand Vihar, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra, Loni, Kondli, Chilla, New Ashok Nagar, DND, and Kalindi Kunj, so these routes may see snarls.

Apart from Ghazipur, other borders, namely Singhu, and Tikri, are closed. “The following borders are closed for traffic movement — Piyau Maniyari, Singhu border, Harewali, Mangeshpur and Tikri border,” said a traffic police official.

The Auchandi border is opened only during the morning and evening peak hours while Lampur and Safiabad borders are open.

Traffic police advised commuters to take alternate routes as traffic is expected to remain heavy on GT Karnal Road, Rohtak Road, NH-44 and Outer Ring Road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP