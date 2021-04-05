Supporting farmers curbed my powers in Delhi: CM Kejriwal

Stating that the Centre has curbed his powers in Delhi as he extended support to the farmers protesting against the agricultural reforms, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that he is ready to “make the supreme sacrifice” for the farmers.

Addressing a mahapanchayat at Jind, Kejriwal said, “The Union government has been pressuring me to convert nine stadiums in Delhi into temporary jails for farmers who reached Delhi’s borders on November 26 last year. I had refused the Delhi police’s proposal. The Haryana government, on the other hand, dug up roads to stop the farmers from marching towards the Capital and even resorted to lathi-charge. Where the UP police snapped all facilities on their side of the border, the Delhi government made arrangements for water, toilet, electricity and free wi-fi for the farmers.”

He added, “I called up Rakesh bhaisahab (Tikait) and asked him not to break down as we provided all facilities within an hour to the farmers.”

“I had to bear the brunt of supporting the farmers’ movement as the BJP government at the Centre snatched my powers and gave it to the Lieutenant Governor. The people of Delhi have given me enough mandate to solve their issues but the government has given powers to LG. There seems to be no importance for an elected representative,” he added.

The Delhi chief minister further said the real patriots are those supporting the farmers while those standing against them are ‘traitors’.

Speaking about the lukewarm response at the rally, the AAP supremo said farmers have blocked all roads in the state to lodge their protest against the Haryana government, which had directed the police to lathicharge farmers in Rohtak a day earlier. “I have come here to thank the people of Haryana for leading the agitation with the brothers of Punjab. I condemn the Rohtak incident where police used force on the protesters,” said Kejriwal.

Also Read | Centre should withdraw NCT Bill, restore powers of Delhi govt: Mallikarjun Kharge

‘They have power, no intention to serve’

Stating that his government has been able to bring in more development than the states ruled by the BJP, Kejriwal said, “They have formed governments in many states and at the Centre too but they have failed to bring development projects. In the last seven years, the BJP government failed to construct new schools, hospitals or other institutions. Our government has worked many times more than the combined works done by the BJP governments in other states. They have more powers but have no intention to do work, but we have less power and clear intention to serve the people.”

“If our government can provide water, education, health and electricity free of cost, why could the BJP and Congress government not do so for the last 75 years? I have only one dream—that is to make India the number 1 country in the world,” he added.

MP Sushil Gupta trains guns on Khattar

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta said, “The BJP leaders called farmers terrorists, Khalistanis and traitors. But the sons of these farmers are protecting our borders. Haryana chief minister should speak about his roots.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON