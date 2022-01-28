News updates from HT: Centre's Covid review meet with southern states, UTs, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mandaviya to hold Covid review meeting today with southern states, UTs

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a high-level meeting today with the health ministers of southern states, Union territories to review the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. He will also review public health measures taken in view of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Read more…

Dear guests...: A special message for Air India flyers today with Tatas back on pilot's seat

Flyers on Air India flights will receive a special message during in-flight announcements as the Tata Group gets back to the airline’s business on Friday. According to an official order, the airline's pilots will make a specific announcement after the door closes on every flight departing during the day. Read more…

Indian Army clears the air after China hands over Arunachal teen

9 days after going missing, the Chinese Army handed over the missing Arunachal teen to the Indian Army yesterday. The Indian Army had earlier reached out to the Chinese Army on hotline to trace and secure the teen's safe return. However, in an important clarification, the army stated that this wasn't a case of abduction by the Chinese army. Watch the video for more

‘Doesn’t look like he has been in the team for just 12 months’: Warne says he is a ‘big fan’ of 27-year-old India quick

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne is in awe of India's fast bowling contingent, reserving a special praise for one of their most successful pacers, Mohammed Siraj. In just inside a year, Siraj has emerged to become a potent part of India’s bowling line-up and overtaken Ishant as the third pacer in the Test team behind Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Read more…

'Hrithik Roshan came in a Maruti, she in Mercedes': Ameesha Patel addresses her bratty image in early 2000s

Actor Ameesha Patel has spoken about the ‘snobbish, rich b**ch’ image that was propelled of her by the media in the early days of her career. Ameesha, who belongs to a prominent Gujarati family, says people would deem her arrogant because she would stay immersed in her book on sets. Read more…

Alaya F demonstrates two of her 'favourite ways' to use turmeric. Watch video

Alaya F is on a spree of sharing snippets loaded with health benefits, which can be used in our day-to-day lives. The actor recently started sharing aesthetic videos of demonstrations on how to make healthy face packs and health drinks. A day back, Alaya shared yet another video of herself making a face pack and a drink with turmeric. Watch video here

