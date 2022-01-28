Alaya F demonstrates two of her 'favourite ways' to use turmeric. Watch video

Alaya F is on a spree of sharing snippets loaded with health benefits, which can be used in our day-to-day lives. The actor recently started sharing aesthetic videos of demonstrations on how to make healthy face packs and health drinks. Alaya is a health enthusiast and believes that natural ingredients are the best way to go when we need to detox our body and skin. A day back, Alaya shared yet another video of herself making a face pack and a drink with turmeric.

Turmeric is known to have many health benefits. The ingredient is loaded with nutrients which are beneficial for the body. Loaded with nutrients such as sodium, potassium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D, iron and magnesium, turmeric is extremely good for the skin. Alaya, in the recent video, demonstrated ways to make a haldi face pack and haldi milk.

In the beginning of the video, Alaya can be seen mixing turmeric, honey, milk and besan in a bowl and bringing it to a fine mix. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen boiling milk and then adding turmeric powder, cinnamon, ginger and honey to it. In the end part of the video, the actor can be seen standing in her balcony, with her face covered with the turmeric face pack and sipping on a cup of haldi milk. "Haldi (turmeric) has so many benefits, these are two of my favourite ways to use it! Face pack and Milk," read an excerpt of her post. Take a look:

Turmeric has multiple benefits for the skin. It helps in reducing inflammation, skin irritation and wrinkles. It also has antibacterial potential and antioxidant power, which is good for the skin. On the other hand, turmeric milk helps in developing antioxidants in the body, which further helps in fighting cell damage and reducing stress.