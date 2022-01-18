Alaya F's go-to drink to detoxify body, lose weight features cucumber, lemon and mint: Read all benefits

The buzz has increased around eating healthy, detoxifying our bodies, and boosting immunity ever since we entered the pandemic. People are more health-conscious now more than ever. Many celebrities are also jumping on the wellness bandwagon and sharing their tips for achieving a healthy lifestyle. Actor Alaya F is also one of them, as she shared her easiest trick to detoxify the body, lose weight, increase energy levels, boost immunity and much more.

On Monday evening, Alaya F took to Instagram to post a video of herself making her go-to drink - cucumber, lemon and mint (pudina) infused water - that packs in several health benefits. The star called it an easy way to detox the body. She added that drinking the infused water has been a game-changer for her.

"The easiest way to detox your body. All you need is cucumber, lemon and mint (pudina) and lemon juice. Detox water was a game changer for me. I make a jug of this every morning and drink a few glasses of it through the day! Apart from the fact that it's very tasty, it's very good for your body. It helps weight loss, energy levels, pH levels, skin, immunity and it's very hydrating. It takes only 5 minutes but makes a huge difference! Try it out and let me know what you think," Alaya captioned the video.

Take a look:

To make Alaya's version of detox drink, add water in a jug filled with a few cucumber and lemon slices, mint (pudina) leaves, and ice cubes. Add a few tablespoons of lemon juice and refrigerate the jar. Then, once the water is chill to your liking, have a few glasses of infused water throughout the day.

Infused Water Benefits:

Apart from detoxifying the body, drinking the infused water helps lose weight, increase energy levels, balance pH levels, get radiant skin, boost immunity and hydration. Additionally, you will end up increasing your daily water intake.

So, are you trying Alaya's recipe?