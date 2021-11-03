News updates from HT: Chidambaram's 'thought-provoking analysis' of bypoll results and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Honours are even': Chidambaram's 'thought-provoking analysis' of bypoll results

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday reacted to the outcome of the by-poll elections in 30 assembly constituencies and noted that the results show "the honours are even" today between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties. Read More

Report warns of deepening inequalities as schools reopen

The reopening of schools cannot be considered a normal “return to schools” and lack of a comprehensive approach at this time may deepen the existing education inequality, the National Coalition on the Education Emergency, a group of academics and educationists, said in a report on Tuesday. Read More

BJP’s by poll defeat in Himachal casts shadow on Jairam Thakur

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) defeat on three assembly and one Lok Sabha seats in by-polls in Himachal Pradesh has cast a shadow on the leadership of chief minister Jairam Thakur. Read More

India adds another supercomputer at Mohali under national mission

Under the National Supercomputing Mission, India has increased its capability by adding a 650-teraflops system at the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) in Mohali. Read More

3 things India need to do right away to beat Afghanistan and remind critics of their prowess in T20 World Cup

India are in danger of being knocked out of a World Cup with three league matches still remaining, when was the last time something as bizarre as this happened? Read More

Abhinav Shukla calls threats against Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika ‘new low’

Abhinav Shukla came out in support of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as their daughter Vamika received threats online. Read More

2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio to launch on November 10. Details here

The latest Maruti Suzuki Celerio will be officially launched in the Indian car market on November 10. Read More

Watch | Blaming Nehru won't solve China problem for India: Ex-Foreign Secy Nirupama Rao