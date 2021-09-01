News updates from HT: ED raids in Kolkata in connection with fake Covid vaccine racket and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Fake vaccine jabs, black marketing of remdesivir: ED conducts raids in Kolkata

Officers of the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in at least 10 locations in and around Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with the fake Covid vaccine jab racket busted by the Kolkata Police earlier this year. Read more

'I was asked if Headingley Test was Ishant Sharma's last for India. I was very surprised': Ashish Nehra

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra was surprised by the criticism of Ishant Sharma after just one below-par match against England at Headingley in Leeds. Ishant was the only India bowler to go wicketless in the third Test match, which England won by an innings and 76 runs to level the series. Read more

Jaya Bachchan once told Abhishek Bachchan to 'look out' for Raqesh Bapat: 'He's your competition'

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan had once called actor Raqesh Bapat her son Abhishek Bachchan's 'competition'. She had also told Abhishek to 'look out' for him. Read more

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched; prices and all updates right here

Royal Enfield has launched its much-awaited new generation Classic 350 motorcycle in India. The updated version of the company's most selling retro cruiser comes with a host of changes and starts at ₹1.84 lakh and goes up to ₹2.51 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

Shweta Tiwari dazzles in sequinned crop top and bodycon skirt for new video

Television hottie and Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Shweta Tiwari feels beauty begins once we decide to be ourselves. And we agree. The actor took to Instagram on September 1 to post a video of herself transitioning from casual clothes to ethnic wear and finally a glam dress. Read more

Delhi Rains: Twitter flooded with videos and images of heavy downpour

On Wednesday, September 1, residents of Delhi and adjoining regions in the national capital region (NCR) woke up to a rainy morning. Several places received rainfall today and as is customary, people wasted no time to take to Twitter to share various posts related to the rains. Read more

Watch what Indian Army officer said to terrorists' parents in J&K

A senior officer of the Indian Army delivered an emotional message to people whose children have taken up the gun in Jammu & Kashmir. Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, addressed a public meeting in Shopian. Watch here