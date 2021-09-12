News updates from HT: Stalin promises law for exemption from NEET after boy dies by suicide and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TN boy dies by suicide before NEET, Stalin promises law for exemption from exam

A 19-year-old medical aspirant from Salem was found dead at his home, hours ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to undergraduate medical courses in different colleges across India. Read More

Cong in talks with JD(S) over coalition in Kalaburagi civic body

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Sunday said the party is in talks with JD(S) to stitch a coalition in Kalaburagi municipal corporation. Read More

Heat and dust over Bishop’s ‘narcotic jihad’ comment yet to settle in Kerala

Hectic efforts are on to contain a communal divide in Kerala after the controversial remark of the Pala Bishop on “narcotic jihad” triggered a war of words between different communities. Read More

‘He’s a renowned skipper': Chappell names 3 replacements for Rahane at No.5, suggests new possible vice-captain

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell agreed that the current Indian side is the one to beat but he also suggested areas of improvement. Read More

Akshay Kumar shares PM Modi's long letter to him after mother's death: ‘My dear Akshay…'

Actor Akshay Kumar has posted the long letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Read More

Jacqueline Fernandez in sheer saree worth ₹54k paints the internet romantic red

Wedding season is upon us, which means it is time to revisit some note-worthy looks of our favourite best-dressed celebrities. Read More

