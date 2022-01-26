News updates from HT: World leaders greet India on Republic Day, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

World leaders greet India on Republic Day, pledge to strengthen ties

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were among the world leaders who greeted the Indian government on Republic Day and pledged to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation in diverse areas. Read more

Siddaramaiah says some BJP, JD(S) leaders want to join Congress

Former Karnataka president and leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has said some functionaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in touch with him, while adding that he would not reveal the names at the moment. Read more

'Virat is a beast, Rohit is laid back': Shastri compares Kohli and Sharma, explains how they're different from the other

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has spoken about the greatness of two of Indian cricket's biggest stars – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – and how they are different from each other. Kohli, the former India captain and Rohit, currently in charge of the ODI and T20I teams, are the two most popular batting superstars in the team, but while it may be tough to pick one over the other on the basis of their batting prowess, the two individuals are a stark contrast to each other off the field. Read more

Facing memory issues post Covid? Here's what you need to do

Are you struggling to concentrate on a task, forgetting things, unable to comprehend fully what others are saying post your Covid recovery? You are not alone. Many post Covid patients are reporting memory issues which has left them distressed. Read more

Aman Gupta pokes fun at Ashneer Grover, tells Namita Thapar other sharks are ‘full of doglapan’: ‘Don’t be too friendly’

Namita Thapar shared a funny montage of her complimenting various Shark Tank India contestants on their outfits and Aman Gupta mimicking her. “The original memer, my bro @boatxaman…what memories…missing you in this panel!” she captioned her Instagram post. Read more

Cash-strapped Pakistan's $1BN loan through Islamic Bond at record interest

Pakistan has raised a staggering $1BN loan with a 7-year Sukuk (Islamic Bond) at a record interest rate. The 7.95% interest rate is the highest return that Pakistan has ever paid on an Islamic Bond. Watch more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON