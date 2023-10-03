News / India News / NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha among 2 arrested under UAPA after day-long raids

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha among 2 arrested under UAPA after day-long raids

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2023 08:44 PM IST

After conducting a day-long search, seizures and detentions, Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested NewsClick founder and its editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakraborty, firm's human resources head, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The founder of the portal was brought to the Delhi Police special cell office for questioning in connection with the case under the anti-terror law.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha(Hindustan Times)
Earlier in the days, Delhi Police personnel carried out raids in houses of several journalists associated with the news portal and seized several of their electronic devices as evidence including laptops, mobile phones and hard disks.

