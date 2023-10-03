News / India News / NewsClick raid LIVE Updates: Delhi Police searches homes of six journalists linked to news portal
Live

NewsClick raid LIVE Updates: Delhi Police searches homes of six journalists linked to news portal

Oct 03, 2023 11:31 AM IST
OPEN APP

None of the journalist linked to Newsclick have been arrested so far, the Delhi Police said.

A special cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday raided the homes of at least six journalists in connection with the case related to the alleged foreign funding of news portal NewsClick. It is, however, unclear whether the action was taken in connection with the ongoing probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or whether the special cell has filed a new case. No arrests have been made so far, according to the police. The ED is probing “fraudulent” foreign funds infusion of over 86 crore into the company that runs the portal. In August, the investigation agency had attached a flat linked to NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayashta’s in New Delhi’s Saket. It had also raided Purkayastha’s premises in September 2021.

As per its website, NewsClick is an independent media organisation. (X)
As per its website, NewsClick is an independent media organisation. (X)

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    Press Club of India condemn police action

    The Press Club of India said that it is "deeply concerned" about the multiple raids conducted on the houses of journalists associated with NewsClick.

    "We are monitoring the developments and will be releasing a detailed statement," the body wrote on X. “The PCI stand in solidarity with the journalists and demand the government to come out with details.”

  • Oct 03, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    Some journalists linked to Newsclick brought to Delhi Police office

    Some journalists linked to NewsClick have been brought to the Delhi Police Special Cell's office at Lodhi Road, reports PTI. Officials said that the police have recovered the dump data from the laptops and mobile phones of the journalists.

  • Oct 03, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    Journalists Abhisar Sharma among those raided

    Abhisar Sharma, one of the journalists, wrote on social media platform X: “Delhi Police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone…”

  • Oct 03, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    Delhi Police Special Cell conducts raids at several locations linked to 'NewsClick' in Delhi-NCR

    Delhi Police Special Cell is conducting raids at several locations linked to news portal 'NewsClick' in Delhi-NCR.

    NewsClick is alleged to have received dubious funds to spread Chinese propaganda. The allegation was levelled against the portal following a report in the New York Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi police enforcement directorate

Nanded hospital death toll rises to 31; Maharashtra cabinet to hold meeting

The death toll at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College Hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded has jumped to 31 from Monday's tally of 24.

Nanded govt hospital(HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 11:16 AM IST
ByNeha Yadav

NewsClick raid LIVE Updates: Delhi Police searches homes of six journalists

None of the journalist linked to Newsclick have been arrested so far, the Delhi Police said.

live As per its website, NewsClick is an independent media organisation. (X)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 11:31 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India asks Canada to recall several dozen diplomats

The move follows an announcement by the external affairs ministry last month that the Canadian government had been informed about the need for “parity in strength and rank equivalence”

Canada has a larger diplomatic presence in India because of the needs of the consular sections at its missions. (AP file photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 10:59 AM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar

Bihar caste survey: Nitish Kumar to chair all-party meeting

The meeting was convened amid speculation that Bihar’s ruling alliance may propose an increase in the quota for backward castes in jobs and educational institutions

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 10:59 AM IST
ByAnirban Guha Roy

Abhishek Banerjee reacts sharply as TMC members allegedly mistreated at Rajghat

The TMC held a ‘mega protest’ in New Delhi on Monday against the central government's suspension of MGNREGA funds to the West Bengal government.

Abhishek Banerjee shared a video of a scuffle between the TMC leaders and the police during the protest on Monday(X/@abhishekaitc)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 10:00 AM IST
ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Morning briefing: Centre sanctions BIP along LAC, Nadella's bombshell in trial

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items you should check out.

A top official said that all sensitive BOPs will have specially trained intelligence officers, who will have access to latest surveillance tools. (HT Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

India tells Canada to withdraw dozens of diplomatic staff: Report

India-Canada Tension News: Canada has been told by India that it must repatriate roughly 40 diplomats by October 10, a report claimed.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks past India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi(AP)
india news
Updated on Oct 03, 2023 09:13 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Modi, Sunak extend greetings for Akshardham Temple inauguration in New Jersey

Akshardham in New Jersey is the third global complex. The first was in Gandhinagar, Gujarat (1992), followed by New Delhi (2005).

Akshardham Temple built in New Jersey, US(X/ @akshardham_usa)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 09:04 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

Nitin Gadkari takes test drive on Skoda's hydrogen bus in Prague: Watch

Nitin Gadkari arrived in Prague on Sunday where he participated in the ministerial session on Road Safety at the 27th World Road Congress in Prague.

Nitin Gadkari takes test drive on hydrogen bus in Prague
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 08:58 AM IST
ByManjiri Chitre

Pak BRI dream undone by China

China rejects new Belt and Road projects in Pakistan due to concerns over political instability and security conditions, according to multiple reports.

China declined Pakistan's proposal for a 500kv transmission line from Hub to Gwadar.(Bloomberg)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 08:52 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Thousands in Himachal Pradesh lose over 200 crore in crypto rug-pulls

Thousands of investors lost more than ₹200 crore over a period of five years in cryptocoin fraud in Himachal Pradesh.

Cryptocoins(HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 08:46 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav

India's monsoon rains hit five-year low in 2023 due to El Nino

India's 2023 monsoon rainfall hit five-year low due to the El Nino weather pattern, affecting the agricultural production.

Monsoon(PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 08:32 AM IST
Reuters | | Posted by Neha Yadav

‘Sanatan Dharma is the only religion': UP CM Yogi Adityanath amid row

Yogi Adityanath called ‘Sanatan Dharma’ the ‘only religion’ and termed other religions ‘sects or methods of worship’.

UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath(HT File Photo)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 07:55 AM IST
PTI | | Posted by Neha Yadav

Intense counter-terror ops underway in Kalakote area of J&K's Rajouri

Intense counter-terror operations ongoing in Kalakote, Jammu and Kashmir; security forces suspect presence of armed terrorists.

Official sources divulged that security forces suspect the presence of two to three heavily armed terrorists in the jungle area.(Representational / File photo / PTI)
india news
Published on Oct 03, 2023 07:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out