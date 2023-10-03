NewsClick raid LIVE Updates: Delhi Police searches homes of six journalists linked to news portal

A special cell of the Delhi Police on Tuesday raided the homes of at least six journalists in connection with the case related to the alleged foreign funding of news portal NewsClick. It is, however, unclear whether the action was taken in connection with the ongoing probe of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or whether the special cell has filed a new case. No arrests have been made so far, according to the police. The ED is probing “fraudulent” foreign funds infusion of over ₹86 crore into the company that runs the portal. In August, the investigation agency had attached a flat linked to NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayashta’s in New Delhi’s Saket. It had also raided Purkayastha’s premises in September 2021.

As per its website, NewsClick is an independent media organisation. (X)