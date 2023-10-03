News / India News / NewsClick raids: Over 200 Delhi Police personnel attended 2am meeting before crackdown, claims report

NewsClick raids: Over 200 Delhi Police personnel attended 2am meeting before crackdown, claims report

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2023 03:33 PM IST

NewsClick Raids: Delhi Police special cell carried out raids at over 30 locations, the report said, adding that suspects were marked in A, B, and C categories.

Hours before the Delhi Police conducted raids on the premises of online portal NewsClick and several journalists associated with the organisation, the first meeting by the officials of the special cell was held on Monday mid-night. The meeting was attended by more than 200 police personnel at 2am at the special cell office in Lodhi Colony, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

Delhi Police brings senior journalist Pranjoy Guha Thakurata to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)
Delhi Police brings senior journalist Pranjoy Guha Thakurata to the Lodhi Road Special Cell office in New Delhi on Tuesday, (PTI)

Apart from senior officials, the mobile handsets of junior officials were kept at the station, to hide any leaked information, the report claimed. The Delhi Police special cell carried out raids at more than 30 locations, the report said, adding that suspects were marked in the A, B, and C categories.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The raids were conducted on a case registered on August 17 under UAPA and other sections of IPC, which include UAPA, 153A of IPC (promoting enmity between two groups), and 120 B of IPC (criminal conspiracy).

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, teams of the Delhi Police special cell and Mumbai Police carried out searches at the residence of activist Teesta Setalvad, the report added.

On Tuesday morning, the cops also reached Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury's residence to question his staffer Sri Narayan's son Sunmit Kumar. The raid team seized the mobile, laptop, and hard drive of Sunmit Kumar, who works at NewsClick, the report claimed.

Some journalists, including Urmilesh and Abhishar Sharma, were taken to the Lodhi Road special cell office but no one has been arrested so far in the searches concentrated in the Delhi-NCR region, officials told news agency PTI. Founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha was taken to the NewsClick south Delhi office.

Addressing a gathering in Bhubaneswar, Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur said probe agencies in the country are independent and work in accordance with law.

“... If someone has done something wrong, probe agencies work on it... Nowhere is it written that if you have got money through illegal manner or done something objectionable, then probe agencies cannot investigate that,” Thakur said.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party as well as the Press Club of India also reacted to the searches and criticised the government for the action.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier conducted raids at the firm's premises to probe its sources of funding. The special cell is now continuing the searches on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency, officials said.

Officials in the know said police recovered dump data from laptops and mobile phones of some NewsClick journalists.

A team took Abhisar Sharma with it after questioning him at his home in Noida Extension. The team seized gadgets like mobile phones and a laptop of the journalist landing at his home in the morning.

Delhi Police sources said the raids, which started early Tuesday morning, are based on a case registered in August under UAPA and other sections of IPC, including Section 153A (promoting enmity between two groups), 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Before he was detained, Abhisar Sharma wrote on X, "Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone."

Another journalist, Bhasha Singh, wrote on X, "Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seizure (sic) my phone."

Among those raided were historian Sohail Hashmi it is learnt.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out