Amid NewsClick raids, INDIA bloc condemns ‘fresh attack on media’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2023 03:34 PM IST

The Opposition parties expressed support to the news outlets that speak truth to power.

The coalition of Opposition parties, the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), on Tuesday condenmed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government over ‘fresh attack on media’ citing the recent raid conducted by Delhi Police in several places of journalists and employees associated with news portal NewsClick over alleged Chinese link.

A senior police officer at the office of NewsClick at Sainik Farm during raids by Delhi Police's Special Cell on its premises,(PTI)
Homes of at least six journalists among 30 locations were raided by the special cell of the central Police. The search operation was conducted in a case fied under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after the allegations that the news portal received funds for pro-China propaganda.

Follow LIVE updates on NewsClick raids here

The INDIA bloc alleged that the BJP government's ‘coercive actions’ are directed only against those who speak truth to power andrai not against those who spread hatred and divisiveness.

It further alleged, in a statement, that the government has attempted to convert the media into a mouthpiece for its partisan and ideological interests by facilitating the takeover of media organisations by crony capitalists.

"Both the government and its ideologically aligned organisations have resorted to reprisals against individual journalists who spoke truth to power. Furthermore, the BJP government has also spearheaded regressive policies like the Information Technology Rules 2021 that constrict the media from reporting objectively. In doing so, the BJP is not only hiding its sins of omissions and commission from the people of India. It is also compromising India’s global standing as a mature democracy," the INDIA coalition said in the statement.

The Opposition parties recalled how the BJP government ‘deliberately persecuted and suppressed’ the media in last nine years by deploying investigative agencies. It named few news outlets including British Broadcasting Corporation, Newslaundry, Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar, the Kashmir Walla, the Wire along with NewsClick.

"We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression," it added.

