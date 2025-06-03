Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NGT flags health hazards from feeding pigeons in Delhi, seeks govt response

PTI |
Jun 03, 2025 08:12 PM IST

The plea said pigeon droppings caused "serious lung diseases", such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which resulted in lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

The National Green Tribunal has sought the response of the Delhi government and others on a plea raising concerns over the feeding of pigeons, leading to environmental and health hazards.

The plea said pigeon droppings caused "serious lung diseases."(AFP)
The plea said pigeon droppings caused "serious lung diseases."(AFP)

A bench of NGT Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "Plea of the applicant is that feeding and proliferation of pigeons leads to pigeons dropping on the footpath, pavements and traffic islands, etc., in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) and when these feeding areas are swept then the toxic particulars of dried droppings mix with the dust, pollute the environment and caused adverse health effect."

The plea said pigeon droppings caused "serious lung diseases", such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which resulted in lung scarring and breathing difficulties.

In its order dated May 29, the tribunal said, "The original application (OA) raises substantial issues relating to compliance with environmental norms."

"Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit," it added.

The respondents are the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department and others.

The hearing has been posted for October 8.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / NGT flags health hazards from feeding pigeons in Delhi, seeks govt response
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On