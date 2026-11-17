The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Assam's Silchar in connection with the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth approximately ₹30.72 crore in Mizoram last year.

The case relates to the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets in May 2025 in Mizoram's Champhai district, close to the Myanmar border. (HT File)

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The NIA described the accused, identified as Nurul Islam, as the mastermind behind the cross-border drug trafficking network.

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In an official statement released on Monday afternoon, the NIA said that Islam was arrested on November 15 and that the agency seized several digital devices, including mobile phones and memory cards, from his possession during the operation.

What the probe revealed

According to the agency, an initial investigation has revealed that Islam played a vital role in the trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate network.

"NIA investigation has revealed Nurul Islam to be the mastermind behind the cross-border trafficking of the seized methamphetamine tablets from Myanmar to mainland India through an interstate drug trafficking network," the central agency said.

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{{^usCountry}} The NIA is continuing the investigation to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and establish the extent of the network. The case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NIA is continuing the investigation to identify other persons involved in the conspiracy and establish the extent of the network. The case {{/usCountry}}

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The case relates to the seizure of 236.33 kg of methamphetamine tablets in May 2025 in Mizoram's Champhai district, close to the Myanmar border. The consignment was valued at approximately ₹30.72 crore.

On May 4, 2025, personnel from Dungtlang police station intercepted a vehicle travelling towards Bungzung village along the Thinghrangkawn-Vanzau road.

A search led to the recovery of the tablets, packed in eight nylon sacks containing 199 bundles. Police also seized ₹2.89 lakh in cash and the vehicle used to transport the consignment. Two persons from Champhai were arrested at the spot.

A follow-up operation in Kolasib district led to the arrest of three more persons who were allegedly waiting to receive the consignment. The five accused, two from Mizoram, two from Tripura and one from Assam, were subsequently chargesheeted in the case, the NIA said.

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The case was initially registered at Dungtlang police station in Mizoram's Champhai district under sections 22(c), 25 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In January this year, the case was transferred to the NIA, and the central government said that the suspected cross-border links needed to be investigated as part of the larger conspiracy. On January 13, the NIA registered a fresh case under Section 17 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which deals with raising funds for terrorist acts.

The Union home ministry, while transferring the case, said it was suspected that methamphetamine originating in Myanmar was being used to fund insurgent and terrorist organisations operating in the region.

The suspected terror-funding angle is among the aspects being investigated by the NIA.