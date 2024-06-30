NIA raids multiple locations in J&K's Rajouri in Reasi terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at multiple locations across the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack which claimed nine lives including that of a child. The attack took place on June 9 in the Pouni area of the Reasi district when terrorists opened fire on a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori to Katra, causing the vehicle to plunge into a gorge. A forensic official inspects a bus that fell into a deep gorge on Sunday after being fired at by terrorists in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, June 10, 2024.(AP)

Following directives from the ministry of home affairs, the NIA took over the case on June 15.

The raids in Rajouri were based on leads provided by Hakam Khan aka Hakin Din, a key suspect arrested on June 19 in connection with the Reasi terror attack. The NIA in its preliminary investigation found that Din allegedly provided safe havens, logistical support, and sustenance to the terrorists involved in the attack.

According to Mohita Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Reasi, Din not only harboured the attackers but also facilitated their movements and actions leading up to the deadly incident.

"The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on," she added.

During the questioning, Din revealed that three terrorists were putting up at his house, Sharma said, adding that the terrorists paid him ₹6,000, which has been recovered from him.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of terror attacks in June, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah to review the security situation in the Union territory. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government is "seriously" concerned about the recent terror attacks and no effort will be spared to teach the enemies of the country a lesson.

"The enemies of peace and humanity are not happy with the development in Jammu and Kashmir. There were some terror attacks recently... the government has taken it seriously. The Home Minister, with the J&K Administration, has reviewed the situation," Modi said at a function in Srinagar during his two-day visit.