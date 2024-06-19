 Reasi terror attack: J&K Police makes first arrest, says accused Hakim provided logistics to terrorists | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Reasi terror attack: J&K Police makes first arrest, says accused Hakim provided logistics to terrorists

ByHT News Desk
Jun 19, 2024 04:42 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Police makes first arrest in Reasi terror attack case.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday made its first arrest in the Reasi terror attack case.

Reasi: The damaged bus, which was carrying pilgrims.(PTI)
Reasi: The damaged bus, which was carrying pilgrims.(PTI)

"One formally arrested in the Reasi terror attack. He's not the mastermind but played an important role in the attack," Reasi senior superintendent of police, Mohita Sharma, said.

According to the police, accused Hakim Din, a resident of Rajouri, is suspected to have provided logistics to the terrorists for the attack. 

Nine people lost their lives and 33 others were injured after a bus carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori cave shrine to Katra in Reasi district came under terrorist attack in Teryath village in Pouni area on June 9. 

On June 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the terror attack case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The decision was taken during a high level meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, who had directed the security forces and intelligence agencies to “replicate the successes achieved in Kashmir valley against terrorism” in the Jammu region.

News / India News / Reasi terror attack: J&K Police makes first arrest, says accused Hakim provided logistics to terrorists
Follow Us On