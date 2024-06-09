 9 killed, 33 injured as terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K's Reasi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

9 killed, 33 injured as terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K's Reasi

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2024 08:52 PM IST

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shivkhori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area

Nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi came under terrorist attack on Sunday, PTI quoted SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma as saying.

The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shivkhori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, PTI quoted officials as saying.

Bus carrying pilgrims to ShivKhori In Reasi attacked
Bus carrying pilgrims to ShivKhori In Reasi attacked

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army, and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.

The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.

The incident took place days after 22 pilgrims including nine women and two children lost their lives and 57 were injured after a bus from UP's Hathras spun off a road and fell into a deep gorge in Akhnoor.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Akhnoor. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased due to the bus mishap. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office said in a post.

Last November, at least 39 passengers were killed and 17 others injured after a bus they were travelling in veered off a mountain road and rolled 300 feet down a hill onto another road in the Doda district.

According to the police, the private bus carrying 56 passengers, including the driver, had left Kishtwar at around 8:20 am on November 16 for the five-hour long journey to Jammu. However, the driver lost control of the bus at 11:50 am in Doda's Assar area.

As per the police, the accident took place at Trungal in Assar on National Highway 244 (NH244) that connects Khanabal in Anantnag district to Batote in Ramban.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 9 killed, 33 injured as terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K's Reasi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On