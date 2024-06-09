9 killed, 33 injured as terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in J&K's Reasi

Nine people were killed and 33 injured after a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhori in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi came under terrorist attack on Sunday, PTI quoted SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma as saying.



The bus, carrying pilgrims on their way to the Shivkhori temple, came under attack in Teryath village in Poni area, PTI quoted officials as saying. Bus carrying pilgrims to ShivKhori In Reasi attacked

A rescue operation was launched and reinforcements from police, army, and paramilitary forces rushed to the spot, they said.



The attack marks a significant escalation in violence in the region. Reasi district has been relatively untouched by terrorist activities compared to neighbouring areas such as Rajouri and Poonch.



