NIA to take over probe into attack on Indian mission in London in March

ByNeeraj Chauhan
Apr 18, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The Delhi Police, which registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), are currently investigation the case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the violent demonstration by pro-Khalistan protesters outside the Indian high commission in London last month and is likely to send a team there “very soon” to investigate a larger conspiracy, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

On March 19, the national flag at the Indian high commission in London was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. (PTI)
On March 19, the national flag at the Indian high commission in London was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. Videos of the incident showed several protesters carrying the yellow and black Khalistan flag and calling for radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to be “freed”. The videos showed one of the protesters clambering on to a balcony and pulling down the Indian flag from a pole at the front of the high commission to cheers from the other men. British policemen arrived on the scene and prevented the protestors from approaching an entrance of the Indian high commission. The protesters shouted slogans and abuse at Indian officials within, the videos showed.

The Delhi Police, which registered a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), are currently investigation the case. However, after a meeting with UK representatives last week, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) decided to hand over the probe to the federal anti-terror probe agency, those aware of the matter said.

The Centre had amended the NIA act in August 2019, empowering the agency to investigate terror activities against Indians and Indian interests abroad apart from cyber-crimes and human trafficking.

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and other top officials in India’s security apparatus last Wednesday conveyed their concerns on the misuse of the UK’s asylum status by pro-Khalistan elements to carry out terrorist activities in India and raised the issue of attack on Indian embassy during the fifth India-UK Home Affairs Dialogue (HAD) in Delhi. The dialogue was attended by Permanent Secretary, Home Office, Sir Matthew Rycroft from the UK side.

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had said last month - “We expect host governments will take action to identify and prosecute all those involved and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents. We would hope host governments provide full and adequate protection to our missions as well as to the personnel working there”.

