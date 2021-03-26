Nikita Tomar murder case: Convicts sentenced to life imprisonment

A fast-track-court in Haryana’s Faridabad on Friday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for shooting a 21-year-old college student at point-blank range outside her college in Ballabhgarh in October last year.

Touseef, the prime accused in the case, and his aide Rehaan were convicted on Wednesday by the fast-track court for conspiracy, kidnapping, and homicide. Mohammad Azruddin, the third accused in the case who allegedly supplied weapons to the other two, was acquitted by the court.

“Nikita Tomar murder (26/10/2020, accused Touseef arrested the same evening, 27/10/2020 Rehaan arrested, 28/10/2020 Azruddin arrested, 6/11/2020 challan produced in court, 24/3/2021 verdict announced, 26/3/2021 sentence to be pronounced,” a tweet by the Faridabad police said.

Also Read: Nikita Tomar murder: 2, including prime accused, found guilty by Haryana court

A CCTV footage of the crime showed the accused trying to force Tomar, a final-year student of commerce, into their vehicle on October 26, 2020, while she was on her way home after exiting her college. The murder led to a huge uproar.

Meanwhile, the woman's family claimed that Touseef had been stalking her and pressuring her into marrying him and changing her religion.

A special investigation team (SIT), which was formed on October 27, 2020, filed a 700-page charge sheet on November 6 that year, listing 60 witnesses in the murder case and as part of the investigation, fingerprints were matched from three samples — from the car, the pistol, and the woman’s arm. The team was led by Anil Kumar Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (crime).









SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON