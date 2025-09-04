NIRF ranking 2025: IIT Madras retains top spot

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has overall secured the top position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 for the seventh consecutive year. It emerged as the top engineering college for the 10th year since the rankings were introduced in 2016. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has overall been ranked second, and IIT Bombay third. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the rankings. (ANI)

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar announced the rankings on Thursday for Indian Higher Education Institutions in 17 categories, such as engineering, management, medicine, university, law, research, and agriculture.

The IIT Roorkee has moved up one place to fifth from last year, pushing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi to sixth. The IIT Guwahati has dropped out of the top 10. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, and Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, have improved their rankings by one place compared to last year, and risen to the ninth and 10th positions.

IIT Madras also secured the top spot in the new Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category added in the 10th edition of the ranking. Higher education institutions were examined in terms of green initiatives and environmentally friendly practices under this category.

In a post on X, IIT Madras said that, setting benchmarks year after year, the institute continues its legacy of excellence in education, research, and innovation. “From nurturing world-class talent to driving transformative technologies and sustainable solutions, IIT Madras stands at the forefront of nation-building.”

IISc emerged as the top university in India. AIIMS New Delhi was ranked top in the medical category. National Law School of India University clinched the top spot in law colleges. Hindu College (Delhi University) has emerged as the top college.

NIRF evaluates institutions based on key parameters with different weightages. Teaching, Learning, and Resources carries a weightage of 30%, as does Research and Professional Practice. Graduation Outcomes account for 20%, Outreach and Inclusivity 10%, and Perception 10%. These weightages may vary slightly depending on the ranking category.

A total of 14,163 higher education institutions participated in the NIRF Rankings 2025.