A day after the BJP Delhi filed a complaint alleging that the party's National President Nitin Nabin's speech was distorted using artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes, the Delhi Police said the case has been transferred to the Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin addresses the Booth Workers’ Conference (Booth Karyakarta Sammelan) in Chandigarh on Sunday. (ANI) more less

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On Monday, a complaint was filed with the central district in Delhi against unknown persons for AI-editing and using deepfakes to change the speech, and against a few social media handles for running the edited speech.

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A senior police officer on Tuesday said the complaint has been transferred to the IFSO unit, which has specialised teams dealing with deepfake cases.

According to the BJP, Nitin Nabin addressed a public rally in Chandigarh on Sunday.

"The actual video recording of this address was tampered with, and a misleading and completely fabricated video was created using AI and Deepfake technology. The edited video shows extremely sensitive national issues such as India-China relations, Pakistan, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, and India’s indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK-1," said a BJP spokesperson.

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{{^usCountry}} In the viral 37-second footage, Nabin appears to say that China is pressuring India to invite Pakistan to the SCO summit in exchange for an agreement to reclaim 200 sq km of Indian territory occupied by China. The BJP national president also remarks in the video that although the Tejas aircraft lack engines, the airframes have been built, adding that the US would supply the engines whenever it chooses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the viral 37-second footage, Nabin appears to say that China is pressuring India to invite Pakistan to the SCO summit in exchange for an agreement to reclaim 200 sq km of Indian territory occupied by China. The BJP national president also remarks in the video that although the Tejas aircraft lack engines, the airframes have been built, adding that the US would supply the engines whenever it chooses. {{/usCountry}}

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However, in the original video, Nabin discusses the SIR of electoral rolls and other issues.

The party also demanded an immediate FIR to identify the social media accounts involved and to take action against the accused.

The senior officer added that the IFSO unit will probe the matter and notices have already been sent to Meta and X to remove all the fake videos.

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“We have noted names of social media handles and will soon identify the accused,” he added.