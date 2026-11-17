The Election Commission does not maintain data on voters' religion or caste, Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said on Tuesday, ruling out any conspiracy to target a particular community. His remarks came in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's claim that the names of 1.27 crore Hindu voters were missing from the electoral rolls following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

UP CEO Navdeep Rinwa rejects Yogi Adityanath's claim of 1.27 crore missing Hindu voters. (PTI/ANI)

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Addressing a press conference at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, Rinwa said the EC's database contained details such as a voter's name, age, gender, house number and the name and relationship of a relative, but does not record religion or caste.

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"Our database does not include information regarding religion, caste, or any other such details. Therefore, it is impossible for us to conduct any analysis based on these factors using our electoral roll," he said. "We do not possess any data based on religion. Approximately 2 crore 58 lakh citizens living in UP are currently not included in the voter list," he added.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier questioned how the chief minister obtained religion-wise figures from the EC and alleged that the exercise was part of a conspiracy to bring in voters from outside UP ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

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{{^usCountry}} Rinwa on Tuesday explained that religion-wise or caste-wise analyses of voter lists could be carried out independently by media organisations or other groups using publicly available electoral data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rinwa on Tuesday explained that religion-wise or caste-wise analyses of voter lists could be carried out independently by media organisations or other groups using publicly available electoral data. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to an earlier analysis of applications seeking the removal of names from electoral rolls in Tarabganj and Pilibhit, he said a social media outlet had found that most applications were linked to people belonging to one religion.

"The answer, as I understand it, lies in the availability of our voter lists," Rinwa said, explaining how such independent assessments could be made.

He also denied any deliberate attempt to exclude voters on the basis of their identity or location. “There has been no conspiracy by the Election Commission of India, any official or employee, any political party, or any other group to specifically target any religion, caste, community, village, city, or neighbourhood,” he said, citing reports received from districts across the state.

UP has 13.59 crore voters in draft electoral roll

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Rinwa's clarification came as Uttar Pradesh published its draft electoral roll under the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise, taking the state's electorate to 13,58,68,905, HT reported earlier.

The draft list comprises 7,38,58,510 male voters, 6,20,06,353 female voters and 4,042 third-gender voters. It also includes 11,83,352 voters in the 18-19 age group.

The latest draft represents a net addition of around 18.8 lakh voters, including nearly 11 lakh women, compared with the previous final electoral roll published on April 10.

The electorate remains significantly below the 15.44 crore voters recorded before the EC's SIR exercise. The revision had brought the number down to around 13.39 crore in April, leading to a political uproar over the deletion of names and alleged disenfranchisement.

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The SSR exercise is expected to provide an opportunity for eligible voters, including first-time voters, who were left out of the rolls to register ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for early 2027.

The claims and objections window will remain open from November 17 to December 16. Eligible voters can apply for inclusion through Form 6, raise objections to the inclusion of a name through Form 7, and seek corrections in existing entries through Form 8, Rinwa said.

Unlike the SIR exercise, the annual SSR does not involve verification of every existing voter. Instead, it focuses on processing applications for new registrations, deletions and corrections.

2.58 crore adults estimated to be outside voter list

Rinwa also sought to explain the gap between UP's projected adult population and the number of people currently enrolled as voters.

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Citing the Technical Group on Population Projections for India and States, he said the state's estimated population aged 18 and above in 2026 stands at 16.16 crore. Against this, around 13.58 crore people are currently on the draft electoral roll, leaving an estimated gap of 2.58 crore.

"Based on my presentation, it is estimated that approximately 2.58 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh are still not included in my electoral roll. That is an estimate I can provide," he said.

He clarified that the figure should not be interpreted as the number of voters whose names were deleted during the SIR exercise. "We are saying that 2.58 crore voters are 'missing'. Missing here does not necessarily mean that they existed previously and were subsequently cut. It also means that they were never there to begin with, and are still not present. We are making every effort to look into this," he said.

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The CEO added that voter registration in India is voluntary and that no country has achieved complete registration of its eligible electorate.